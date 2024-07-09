Liberia: Finance Minister Steps Down

Sources at the Ministry of Finance told New Republic Monday that the Minister of Finance, Development and Planning, Mr. Boima S. Kamara has stepped down due to health reasons.

"Yes, he has stepped down. But I can not be the one to say it. His health condition has not been permitting him to work actively," one source close to him said.

Another source said, "I saw him yesterday, but did not say anything. But some people I spoke with said, he has resigned and informed the president.

With his resignation, it is not known who will replace him.