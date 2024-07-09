Nigeria: Itsekiri Remains Highest Producers of Oil in Delta, Edo, Says Monarch's Representative

Warri — The sole representative of the Olu of Warri, Mr Edema Collins, has debunked claims that the Urhobo produce more oil than the Itsekiri.

He maintained that the Itsekiri remained the highest producers of oil and gas in Delta and Edo States.

Collins, in a statement issued weekend, said oil and gas production from wells in Okan, Meji, Meta and Meren fields surpassed the 350 wells allocated to the Urhobo.

According to him, the oil wells in OML 150 communities in Warri South were more than 350.

"Our attention has been drawn to a presentation purportedly presented by the National Chairman of Urhobo Oil and Gas Nationality (UROAGAN), Chief Obiuwevbi Ominimini, to Urhobo legislators in the National Assembly.

"Ordinarily, such presentation wouldn't have concerned us as every Nigerian citizen has a right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the constitution, but for the fact that the chairman of UROAGAN made bogus claims, reel out fictitious figures and attempted falsification of facts on major aspects of the presentation that concerns us, we have decided to set the records straight especially as the so called presentation is being shared across various social media platforms," he said.

Collins disclosed that the Itsekri have maintained at several fora that the reason for the Warri crisis was to take over the Itsekiri homeland because of its oil wealth, adding that: "And day by day, we are more convinced that this is the only agenda of the Urhobos and their Ijaw ally so they can get more political recognition and allocations from both state and Federal Government.

"On taking a cursory look at the UROAGAN presentation, we identified some repugnant statements highlighted below for emphasis which we will like to address a few of them.

"Urhobo has 350 oil wells, over 15 flow stations, and over 20 gas flare sites, thereby making the Urhobo people the highest producers of oil & gas in Delta State. Agbarah Kingdom, Warri South (erroneously referred to as Agbarah Warri Kingdom), and Okere Urhobo Kingdom. Urhobo not in any enviable office in NNPCL, or any strategic business units e.g NNPC, E & P Limited (erroneously referred to as NPDC), NUPRC, NAPIMS, NMDPRA, WRPC, PHRCL, KPRCL, NGMC, NGIC, etc.

"Unlawful transfer of Ukpokiti land to Omadino. Urhobo as highest producers of crude oil are being short changed in DESOPADEC. Urhobo having little return in NDDC. Urhobo has 350 oil wells, over 15 flow stations, and 20 gas flare sites. This is one of the most bizarre assumptions of the century, and it is really laughable aside from the fact that its figures are bogus without specifically mentioning the location or fields these oil wells are located. If we choose to accept this statement without conceding that UROAGAN is right, the figures do not even put Urhobo as the highest producers of oil and gas in Delta State.

"It is based on the above premise that we want to restate our position as has been said in several fora that the Itsekiri people of Warri Kingdom with aboriginal communities in Delta South, Delta Central, and Edo State are not just the highest producers of oil and gas in Delta but also in Edo State.

"We wish to inform the ignorant UROAGAN that oil and gas production from wells in Okan field, Meji field, Meta Field, and Meren field alone surpasses the 350 wells being falsely allocated to the Urhobo. This is aside from oil wells found in Maru field, Mefa field, Meje field, Mejo field, Mesan field, Dibi Field, Olero field, Abiteye, Macaraba, etc. Only the oil wells in OML 150 communities in Warri South are more than 350."

He wondered why the said Chairman of UROAGAN did not find his voice of agitation when he was a Commissioner of the Urhobos in DESOPADEC stressing that: "We cannot tell if these figures were quoted out of the biting effect of the current Nigeria economy or as a result of dementia.

"First, there is nothing like Agbarah Warri Kingdom in Warri metropolis or Warri South Local Government Area. It is either the UROAGAN is just playing to the gallery of some misguided youths on social media or they are being carried away by the 'spur of the moment' as this is the second time in the history of the Agbarah migrants in Warri to be receiving a staff of office from the Delta State Government or any government in Nigeria."

Collins noted that the Idimi-Usobo Kingdom now referred to as Okere Urhobo, is a quarter in Okere community, stressing that the Urhobo in Warri are customary tenants to the Itsekiri and there is no amount of blackmail or barrels of the gun that can change that.