Nigeria: FIFA Bans Katsina Utd From Players Registration

World football governing body, FIFA has banned Nigeria Premier Football League side, Katsina United alongside twenty-two other African clubs from registering players.

The other clubs banned are DC Motema Pembe, TP Mazembe, Future FC, Al Masry, Zamalek SC, Horoya AC, Raja Club Athletic, Wydad Athletic Club, African Stars FC, Katsina United FC, Kiyovu Sports Association, Royal AM, and TS Galaxy FC.

Others are Singida Big Stars FC, Tabora United, Club Africain, CS Sfaxien, Etoile du Sahel, US Monastir, Mbarara City FC, Buildcon FC, Indeni FC, and Lusaka Dynamos FC.

A search on the FIFA website showed that Katsina United began their ban on June 12, 2024 to elapse after three registration period. The ban is due to recent contractual infractions involving the club and some players.

The decision has thrown the club into confusion as some of their key players are already leaving for other clubs. To make matters worse, some of the players whose contracts they terminated verbally are not ready to rejoin the club.

One of the players who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity said he had received a call from the club's Team Manager informing him of management's decision to terminate his contract even as he has one year left to complete his two-year contract.

He said, "The team manager called to inform me that my services were no longer needed, so I shouldn't return to the club.

"I still have one year of my contract left, so I was confused. But he said they will pay me three months for ne to go and find another club.

"He also said if that is not acceptable by me, I should resume, but I won't be part of the team, but they will be paying my monthly salary. That got me even more confused.

"Therefore, I was surprised when my lawyer called to inform me that the club has said I should return to Katsina. That they are no longer terminating my contract.

"Well, my position is that my contract is already terminated by Katsina United, so they will pay me off so that I will go elsewhere to continue with my career," he said.