Nigeria: Govt Committed to Workers' Rights, Decent Wage - Labour Minister

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has sought collaboration efforts to create a conducive working environment and productivity in the country's labour ecosystem.

The minister also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to upholding the rights and well-being of all workers, ensuring they receive fair treatment, safe working conditions, and a decent income that aligns with their needs and contributions.

In a keynote address at a one-day retreat on labour reforms and living wage in Nigeria, Onyejeocha stressed the need for collaborative efforts with the National Assembly to enact pro-worker legislation and reforms.

The retreat, organised by the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), brought together stakeholders from various economic sectors to discuss labour reforms and the living wage in Nigeria.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring fair labour practices, safe working environments, and a living wage for all workers.

She acknowledged the crucial role of legislative intervention and expressed gratitude for the support of the National Assembly Committees on Employment, Labour, and Productivity.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Gabriel Emameh, the minister, urged the lawmakers to sponsor and pass bills that reflect the yearnings of the labour force, fostering productivity, growth, and punishable labour law violations.

She said, "Your legislative oversight and commitment to enacting laws that protect and empower workers are vital to the success of our reform agenda. Together, and as your colleague, we can do more and build a legal framework supporting our vision for a just and equitable labour market.

"Let us come together to sponsor and pass bills that reflect the yearnings of our labour force across all sectors. Let us create laws and policies that foster productivity and growth amongst our workforce and measurably punish offenders and violators of labour laws. This is the only pathway to true reform."

On living wage, she explained that the tripartite committee's submissions on a new national minimum wage were highlighted as a blueprint for actionable reforms.

The minister added that the government's commitment to transforming the labour landscape in Nigeria was reaffirmed, ensuring respect, protection, and fair compensation for every worker. She further expressed optimism about achieving the government's vision with continued support from stakeholders.

"The government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unwavering in its dedication to ensuring that all workers are treated with dignity, work in safe environments, and earn a living wage. Our vision is clear: to create a labour market that is fair, equitable, and capable of sustaining the aspirations of every Nigerian worker.

"Central to our efforts is the work of the Tripartite Committee, which comprises government, organised private sector, and organised labour, and has diligently engaged with stakeholders on the critical issue of a new national minimum wage," she said.

In her concluding remarks, she said the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment flagship initiative, the Labour and Employment Empowerment Programme (LEEP), represents a comprehensive approach to job creation and labour reform. It features a dedicated component focused on enhancing labour compliance and promoting robust labour standards.