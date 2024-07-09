Nigeria: Abia Govt to Launch N1bn Interest Free Loan for 9,200 Residents

Umuahia — Abia state government would on Thursday, launch a N1 billion interest free revolving loan under the Abia cooperatives scheme for 9,200 residents from the 184 wards of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu,who disclosed this at Government House , Umuahia while briefing journalists, explained that 50 beneficiaries have been selected from each of the 184 wards in in the state to benefit from the first phase of the loan scheme.

He stated that the scheme which is an interventionist program is designed as a form of palliative as well as an empowerment program that would help turn around the lives of the beneficiaries.

The Commissioner further explained that the short, medium and long term impacts of the scheme will no doubt have a salutary effect on the state's economy.

He said; "In fulfilment of one of his campaign promises, Dr Alex Otti will on Thursday, the 11th of July 2024, officially launch the disbursement of interest free revolving loans to Abians under the Abia state Cooperative Support Scheme.

"This is meant to support nano and micro business operators in the state. It is meant to help them in their businesses. It will help to ameliorate the difficulties people are experiencing in their businesses as a result of the economic headwinds that are currently affecting the nations economy."

He decried the rise in vandalisation of public schools and property in the state, stressing that the government situation he said government frowns at the situation

Stressing that government has put up measures to stop such acts of vandalism,Kanu urged President Generals of Town Unions, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to take ownership of the public schools in their communities.

"We found out that people are busy trying to vandalize school properties and this ugly trend needs to be stopped so that the effort the government is making at reforming the education sector will not be in vain."

The Commissioner also disclosed that enforcement against street trading and illegal motor parks in Aba and Umuahia would commence and urged those engaging in such acts to desist forthwith.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Local Goverment and Chieftaincy Affairs Prince Uzor Nwachukwu said the government has so far shown understanding and applied human face to the enforcement and would now act accordingly.

"Now we want to get into enforcement, having pleaded with our people for the past three months, we believe we have done enough,we owe all Abians a duty to ensure our cities are safe, that's what we want to achieve and that is in the interest of all Abians."

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Mike Akpara, also used the occasion to deny the alleged monthly payment of N10 million to his office. monthly, stressing that neither him nor any other state government officials take home N10 million monthly from the government coffers.

He said; "I want to categorically state here, that the Commissioner of Finance does not take home N10 million monthly. It is not done anywhere.

" I also want to say that none of my colleagues take home such big sums of money,they said some take home N5 million, and some others N3 million monthly. There is nothing like that."