Nigeria: Ex-Lawmaker, Okiemute Resign From Delta APC Over Neglect

The backbone of All Progressives Congress APC in Isoko Nation, Hon. ( Dr.) Benjamin Essien Okiemute has tendered his resignation from the opposition party in Delta State.

His resignation letter, dated 8th July, 2024, was addressed to the Chairman, APC Irri-Ward 11, in Isoko South Local Government Area.

Okiemute in the resignation letter made available to newsmen on Tuesday, by his Media Office, read, " I Hon. ( Dr.) Benjamin Essien Okiemute, a founding member of All Progressives Congress APC, Delta State chapter of Isoko Nation, do hereby resign my membership of the party as a financial member from APC effective from 8th July, 2024".

It continued, " This development came in as a result of inability by the party to carry most of its founding members along in the day to day activities from the National to State and at ward level, as the reward system is not measurable to my personal contributions and efforts in building the APC to the present position in Isoko Nation".

The former APC chieftain was a member of Delta State House Assembly between 2011-2015, where he represented Isoko South Constituency 1.

Okiemute was Deputy Chief whip and Chairman House Committee on Security and Strategy.

He was also APC House of Assembly candidate in 2015 and APC House of Representatives aspirant in 2019 respectively.

Okiemute's resignation from APC will certainly have adverse effect on the APC in Isoko Nation and Delta State, because of his followership across the three senatorial districts in the state.

It was gathered that top leaders of APC in Delta State made frantic efforts to stop him from leaving the party, but, the former lawmaker insisted on dumping the opposition.