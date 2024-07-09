Nigeria: Trees Fall, Kill Four People in Edo

"The trees are a century old so we would ensure that trees above 50 years are cut down while new ones are planted."

The Edo State Deputy Governor on Monday visited Jattu Market, near Auchi, where four trees fell, following a storm and rainfall, killing four people and injuring many others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many people, including traders, had taken refuge under the trees, before wind and the accompanying rain uprooted four of the trees that fell on the people at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Marvellous Omabayo, who visited the scene, said the state government was in the market to commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones and to assess the extent of damage.

Mr Omabayo said the state government would set up a State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) office in Auchi to mitigate future occurrences.

The deputy governor commiserated with those who lost their loved ones at the market and promised government intervention.

"As a government, we are here to assess the damage caused by the downpour and the tragedy in the market.

"I have directed the local government to make a report on the incident for us to provide palliative to cushion the effect of the incident.

"Before the next 24 hours, we will come out with a report on how we can approach the situation.

"The trees are a century old so we would ensure that trees above 50 years are cut down while new ones are planted," he said.