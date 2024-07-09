Nigeria: Kwara State University Expels 175 Students

press release

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expelled 175 students for various offences.

The development was announced in a statement by the Acting Director, University Relations, Saeedat Aliyu.

Mrs Aliyu said the expulsion followed the recommendations of the university's Students' Disciplinary Committee (SDC) at its sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

She said the students were expelled for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearms.

The statement reiterated the university's zero tolerance for indiscipline, saying KWASU's mission is to produce graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.