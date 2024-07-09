Ghana: Government Receives Five Bids for Saglemi Housing Project Completion

9 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The Ministry of Works and Housing says its received five bids for the resumption of works on the long-stalled Saglemi Housing Project.

The bids were submitted to the Technical Working Group on Saglemi Housing project on July 8, 2024, as stipulated in the project RFP which was issued on April 17th, 2024, a ministry statement said.

10 companies had initially submitted the bids, but only five - Afro Arab Properties Ltd, Quarm-LMI Consortium, Dredge Masters-Titanium, Broll Ghana Ltd, and Masiltin Group) were selected.

"We are committed to transparency and fairness in the selection process, with the Public Procurement Authority assisting in choosing an independent evaluation entity. The successful developer will be tasked with completing 1,506 units and essential infrastructure," sector Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

According to the Ministry, all bids received and an evaluation report will also be published in accordance with the proactive disclosure sections of the Right to Information Act.

The government aims to raise $100 million in private capital from an investor to complete the project which has stalled since 2012. It's expected that the selection process will end on August 30.

