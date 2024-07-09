Liberia: LDEA Destroys Illicit Drugs Worth Over L$60m

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has destroyed a massive cache of illicit drugs valued at over 60 million Liberian Dollars in a decisive effort to combat drug consumption and trafficking in the country.

The drugs, which included a variety of substances such as heroin, cocaine, kush, marijuana, tramadol, precursor chemicals, and methamphetamine, were seized over the past year and were destroyed in a ceremony held on Friday, July 8, 2024, in the Disco Hill Community of lower Margibi County.

The total quantity and types of drugs incinerated are as follows: 2,951.6 kg of heroin, 541.6 kg of cocaine, 13,381 kg of kush, 1,472.6 kg of marijuana, 2,609.3 kg of tramadol, 1,896.4 kg of precursor chemicals, and 243.6 kg of methamphetamine. The street value of these drugs is estimated at US$337,180, equivalent to L$64,064,200.

The destruction of these substances was carried out with the cooperation of international partners, members of the Liberian legislature, and the executive branch. This significant event underscores the collaborative efforts to eliminate drug abuse and its associated consequences from Liberian society.

During the event, Christopher Peters, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the LDEA, highlighted the importance of the operation. "We are grateful to be here today to burn drugs seized over the year under review," Peters stated.

He emphasized that this process is part of the agency's annual activities to commemorate World Drug Day, which aims to raise awareness about the global drug problem and to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve a drug-free world.

Stephen Kissik, the Assistant Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Embassy near Monrovia, also addressed the gathering.

He reassured attendees of the United States' commitment to supporting Liberia's fight against drugs. Kissik commended the LDEA for their relentless efforts in tackling drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

"This process is a success, and it demonstrates the effective measures taken by the LDEA to curb the drug menace in Liberia," he remarked.

Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative, Thomas A. Gosuah, II, echoed these sentiments.

He reaffirmed the House of Representatives' unwavering commitment to the anti-drug campaign, vowing to protect current and future generations from the devastating effects of drug abuse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The legislature will continue to push for policies and measures that save our youth and ensure a drug-free Liberia," Gosuah declared.

Atty. Siaffa Bahn Kemokai, II, Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice, spoke on behalf of the Justice Ministry.

He assured attendees of the ministry's ongoing support to the LDEA in its mission to eradicate drug use and trafficking in Liberia.

"We join others in commending the LDEA's efforts and pledge our continued support to boost their initiatives in making Liberia a drug-free society," Atty. Kemokai stated.

In another development, on June 28, 2024, the Drug Enforcement Agency received a report indicating that some of its officers assigned at the Gardnersville Town Hall Detail carried out a raid exercise around the New Georgia Junction community.

Unfortunately, it was reported that a 28-year-old man identified as Christopher Yeayou (also known as "Melvin") was found lifeless and pulled out of a pond of water when the exercise turned chaotic as people fled to avoid being arrested.

Officers of the Liberia National Police responded to the incident, calmed the situation and later took Christopher Yeayou's body to the JFK Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

However, the administration of the LDEA expresses its sympathy to the bereaved families for the loss of their son and assures the general public of an immediate investigation into the situation.