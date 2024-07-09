Liberia: Sinoe Port Acting Manager Outlines Challenges

Sinoe County acting Port Manager Rupert D. Smith has decried the poor condition of the port.

The place he described as the gateway to Sinoe in particular and Liberia in general is lying in ruins. The acting Port Manager said the area has enormous challenges that need to be addressed by the Management of the National Port Authority (NPA).

The Sinoe County Port Manager said since taking over in April of this year, he has faced lots of challenges.

"As you can see the facility is facing a serious renovation problem," Acting Manager Smith said. "The pier of the Port, the fender, the bollard need serious work."

Additionally, apart from the already complex, the acting Port Manager said the area lacks electricity.

According to him, he has since communicated the poor start of the port to the NPA, but was quick to say, "Modalities are being worked on seeing how best they can resolve it."

He said Greenville's Port traffic of ships is not that bad because in a month, three or four vessels duck at the Port.

Although he said they generate gainful revenues from the port, the condition of the port was seen in a bad shape.

Speaking about the condition of the road that leads to the port, the acting manager said, "My brother, now you are saying the road is in a deplorable condition but a few months back, your car will get stuck in the mud."

According to him, he got in contact with GVL and the company has started working on the road by putting rocks and sand on the road.

"So now it is better, but before you could not even drive on that road," he intoned.

Greenville Port is situated in the southeast part of the country, between Buchanan and Cape Palmas.

The port consists of a breakwater 400m in length, the East side of which provides 2 berths, a depth of 6m. Depths in the entrance channel range from 10.1m to 23.8m and good anchorage can be obtained in the bay at depths between 13.0m and 15.0m. The principal export is forest products and now oil palm from GVL.