Liberia: Women's Rights Group Pushes for Gender Integration On Arrest Agenda

The Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH), in collaboration with the Project Accountable Safe Space Women's Accountability Room (PASSWAR), held a focus group discussion on Friday, June 7, 2024, to mainstream gender considerations into the UP-led government's ARREST policy.

ARREST, which is the acronym for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism, is the six-year development plan spearheaded by the Unity Party (UP) government for Liberia's growth and advancement.

Atty. Mmonbeydo Nadine Joah opened the discussion by emphasizing the dual objectives of the meeting. Firstly, it aimed to ensure that women's rights and their intersection with Liberia's development challenges are fully integrated into the ARREST agenda.

Secondly, she said, it sought to address the multiple inequalities and disproportionate impacts faced by women, girls, and marginalized communities. "Integrating gender considerations systematically is essential for promoting gender equality and sustainable development in Liberia," Atty. Joah noted.

The session's facilitator, Madam Chantal Bright, underscored the importance of the ARREST policy as a crucial development agenda for the next six years. However, she pointed out areas for improvement, particularly the need for gender-specific objectives.

Bright highlighted that gender-sensitive policies are crucial for ensuring both men and women benefit equally from agricultural development, which in turn contributes to food security and poverty reduction.

"There is a pressing need to review the ARREST policy to include gender-specific considerations and gather more detailed data on the roles and experiences of men and women in the respective focus areas," she stressed.

Madam Aisha Lai, Kvinna till Kvinna Country Director, also spoke at the opening of the discussion, calling for unified action among women leaders. "When women and girls are put first, the nation succeeds," she said. Lai urged the women leaders to coordinate and present a unified voice on the outcomes of the meeting.

The discussion, organized by ORWOCH in partnership with PASSWAR -- a consortium of grassroots women leaders and organizations dedicated to advancing the political rights of women, girls, and marginalized groups -- aimed to raise awareness, document issues, and ensure that grassroots women's voices are included in the fight against barriers, particularly violence that limits women's political participation.

This focus group discussion was part of the POWER project, supported by Kvinna till Kvinna and the Embassy of Sweden.

By the end of the meeting, it was evident that integrating gender considerations into the ARREST policy is not just a matter of equity but a necessary step towards sustainable development and national progress.

The collaborative efforts of these organizations highlight the critical need for policies that reflect the diverse experiences and contributions of all citizens, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for Liberia.