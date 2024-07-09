Monrovia — The departure of Boima Kamara, Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development, appears imminent. As FrontPage Africa delves into the reasons behind Minister Kamara's exit, more intricacies and shenanigans are being uncovered. While the minister's health has been cited as the main reason for his departure, sources indicate that his opposition to the controversial yellow machine deal is a one of the main factors in his swift resignation.

Sources told FPA that top officials in President Boakai's administration are divided over the deal, with some, including Minister Kamara, openly opposing it. These dissenting officials are not against the procurement of the machines but are dissatisfied with the trends some of their colleagues including Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility are taking. FPA gathered their dissatisfaction was shown when they refused to join in parading the machines from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Barclay Training Center.

On Saturday, Minister Bility made a solitary delivery of the first batch of earth-moving equipment, including yellow machines and trucks, from the port to the military barracks. Riding in an open-top SUV and adorned in all yellow, the minister stated that the machines are the first consignment of the 285 announced during President Boakai's maiden cabinet retreat.

However, a highly placed source within Boakai's inner circle clarified that contrary to media reports, President Boakai did not ask Minister Kamara to resign. Instead, the minister requested to resign due to poor health. The source mentioned that Kamara informed the president he could not fully perform his duties as finance minister due to his deteriorating health condition. The only remaining issue is the minister's exit package - either monetary compensation or a less stressful job, the source added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sources say the minister has been offered a non-executive governor position at the Central Bank of Liberia, but it is unclear whether he will accept, as he previously held a top post at the bank.

Potential Candidates

The president is reportedly torn between his financial advisor, Molley Kamara, and former Minister Augustine Ngafuan as potential replacements. A well-placed source informed FPA that Ngafuan, currently serving as the African Development Bank Country Manager for Uganda, has expressed interest in the job. However, senior Unity Party officials oppose his appointment, citing his earlier criticism of President Boakai's candidacy, claiming Boakai was too old to be president.

Molley Kamara, the frontrunner for the job, is a graduate of the Wharton Business School but lacks public record in finance or managing a financial or economic entity. Whoever the president picks to replace Kamara will be responsible for leading the economic resurgence promised during the Unity Party's presidential campaign.