Liberia: Internal Affairs Minister Nyumalin Seeks Mutual Interests Between Guangdong University and Liberia

9 July 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Guangzhou — Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin and Assistant Minister for Research and Development Planning, Hon. D. Emmanuel Wheinyue, are among a group of African delegates visiting Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China, to explore potential collaboration with the institution.

The delegation, chaired by university officials, was given a guided tour of the campus. This visit provided an opportunity to learn about the university's programs and facilities and to explore potential collaborations between the university and African countries.

The visit to Guangdong University of Foreign Studies is part of the ministers' trip to China, where they are engaging in discussions on various issues of mutual interest. This visit underscores the importance of education and research in strengthening ties between China and Africa.

According to the Internal Affairs Communications Office, this visit is a valuable opportunity for Minister Nyumalin and his team to deepen their understanding of Chinese higher education and to explore potential partnerships for the future.

