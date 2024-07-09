Nigeria: Kaduna Fire Service Records 25 Fire Outbreaks in 2 Months

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded 25 fire outbreaks, saved property worth N1 billion across the state between May, and June.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director of Fire service, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aboi said that the fire outbreaks were largely in communities within Kaduna North, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He listed the causes of the fires to include bush burning, carelessness, suspected arson and improper use of electrical appliances.

"We saved property worth over N1 billion and the good story is that no casualty was recorded," he said.

The director revealed that, the service has embarked on certification and recertification of business premises on fire safety.

"The safety and security of our community are paramount. We aim to fortify the state against fire hazards by ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols and regulations.

He called all business entity in the state to prioritise fire safety, saying "together, we can avert disasters and create a resilient and secure environment for all.