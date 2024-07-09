Nigeria: Calls for Nnamdi Kanu's Release, Anambra's Ghost Workers, Other Top Stories From South-East

This is a review of top events which occurred in Nigeria's South-east within the past week.

From moves by the South-east leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu to the discovery of 427 ghost workers in Anambra State, the past week was eventful in Nigeria's South-east.

Here are the highlights of the top stories that made headlines in the region within the past week:

NAFDAC shuts 100 shops in Enugu market

The past week began with the shutting of 100 shops in Ogbete Main Market Enugu on 1 July by the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NAFDAC's Director in the South-east, Martins Iluyomade, said the shops were shut down because the owners were allegedly dealing in suspected fake alcoholic beverages.

Mr Iluyomade, a pharmacist, said the agency shut down the shops when its officials raided the market on 1 July.

He said that during the raid, the agency confiscated a truckload of adulterated products and arrested four traders suspected of selling fake beverages.

Troops kill wanted IPOB kingpin, arrest two other 'notorious terrorists'

The onslaught against suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Nigerian army continued last Monday with the killing of an IPOB kingpin and arrest of two others.

In a statement on its Facebook page on 1 July, the army said its troops killed the kingpin and arrested two other notorious terrorists during multiple raids of IPOB hideouts in Imo State.

It said the operations were conducted in collaboration with other security agencies.

Police declare retired officer, seven others wanted

Last Tuesday, we reported that the police in Enugu State declared eight crime suspects wanted over alleged murder and terrorism in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, identified one of the suspects as 47-year-old Uche Asogwa, a retired police officer.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, named the other suspects as Gabriel Emebe, 41; Ogechukwu Ogbonna, 26; Chimezie Ugwu, 21; Chizoba Ogbuabor, 36; and Evarestus Eze, 43.

Two others - Jude Nebeolisa, 27, and Chitor Okechukwu, 28 - were also among the suspects declared wanted by the police.

All the suspects are males and residents of Igga Community in the state, the police said.

Mr Ndukwe did not give details of the alleged crimes committed by the suspects.

But PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the declaration was connected to the recent killing of two police operatives and three vigilante members in Igga Community in early May.

South-east leaders mount pressure for Nnamdi Kanu's release

The moves to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, intensified last Tuesday with the resolution by South-east governors to meet President Bola Tinubu over the issue.

The governors, at a meeting in Enugu, also resolved to tackle insecurity in the South-east.

The meeting was attended by other top Igbo leaders and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Obasanjo's presence at the meeting fueled speculation that he engineered the resolution by the governors.

The former president, however, immediately denied the allegation.

Apart from the governors' resolution, 15 senators from the South-east region met with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, in Abuja the following day to also put pressure on the federal government to release the IPOB leader.

Led by Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South District, the senators suggested the deployment of a political solution for the release of Mr Kanu.

Gov Mbah signs four bills into law to stop open grazing, land grabbing

The anti-open grazing law is set to be put to a test in Enugu State after Governor Peter Mbah, signed a bill into law to stop open grazing in the state.

Known as the Public Ranch Management Law, the new law is intended to regulate the operation of herders in the state.

The law empowers the Enugu State Government to set up an agency to regulate both government and privately owned ranches in the state.

In 2021, the then South-east governors banned open grazing in the region, but the ban did not yield any fruits.

Apart from the anti-open grazing bill, Mr Mbah also signed three other bills into law, including the Enugu State Properties Protection Bill which is meant to stop land grabbing in the state.

The governor said the new property law aligns with his promise to enhance the ease of doing business in the state by stopping land grabbing.

Anambra's ghost workers

The Anambra State Government made a startling revelation that it discovered 427 ghost workers in its local government service.

The Chairperson, Anambra State Local Government Civil Service Commission, Vincent Ezeaka, disclosed this while speaking with reporters in Awka.

Mr Ezeaka, a lawyer, said of the 427 ghost workers, 59 are deceased, five are living abroad, and 40 are retired workers still earning salaries in two tertiary institutions in the state.

He said 222 of the ghost workers could not be identified in any of the 21 council areas of the state.

Mr Ezeaka said the commission hired a retired permanent secretary to carry out the verification exercise.

He added that the discoveries were made during a staff audit launched to sanitise the state's civil service.

Death of female university student

It was a sad day on Friday at the University of Nigeria Nsukka after the body of a 100-level female student of the university was found dumped at the back of a male hostel in the institution.

The deceased, Favour Okenyi, was a student in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the university.

She went missing after attending her chemistry practical on Tuesday.

The university management said it was shocked by the discovery of the student's body.