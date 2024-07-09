The Samoa Agreement allegedly contains a clause on LGBTQ.

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa Agreement over the alleged "LGBTQ+ clause".

The House directed its Committee on National Planning to investigate the agreement within four weeks.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, and 87 others on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The Samoa Agreement is the overarching legal framework for the European Union's relations with 79 countries. This includes 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific countries.

Last week, a Nigerian daily news outlet, Daily Trust, ran a story that claimed the agreement contained a clause to legalise same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

However, the Nigerian government has countered the claim, stating that Nigeria has "existing legislation against same-sex relationships."

Details later...