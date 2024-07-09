Liberia: Senator Amara Konneh Describes Display of Controversial Yellow Machines As Lack of Government Accountability

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai and his Unity Party-led government are in the eye of the storm as criticisms swell around the questionable manner and form the 285 earth-moving equipment were acquired.

The first consignment of 24 pieces of the equipment arrived in the country some weeks ago, and last Saturday it was paraded. Many citizens were seen jubilating when the earth moving equipment, including several trucks, were taken from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Barclay Training Center (BTC) barracks, where they are being kept until all the machines arrive.

Despite the jubilations from citizens, there have been speculations and conflicting reports in the public about how these yellow machines were attained by the government.

Some of these reports claimed that the acquisition of the yellow machinery by the executive was a mineral swap agreement between the government and an undisclosed company, while others point to a sealed loan agreement reached between the government and its partners.

In another account, the 285 machines were reported to be a "signature fee" that a South African businessman, Robert Gumede of Guma Group, has agreed to pay for the exploration of Wologizi Mountain in Lofa County.

The yellow machines were reportedly procured from the SANY Group in China for an estimated and unconfirmed cost of between $30 to $50 million dollars,

Citizens, including policymakers, and some members of the 55th National Legislature have been expressing concerns over the conspicuous silence of the executive to inform citizens on how the earth moving equipment were acquired.

Call for transparency

In the wake of these conflicting accounts and speculations, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh pointed out that the 55th National Legislature does not have a financing agreement between the Liberian government and any company for the yellow machines.

Senator Konneh is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Senate. He played a pivotal and commanding role which led to the election of President Boakai during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

He said members of the National Legislature must ensure full transparency in the acquisition of the yellow machines and other public assets by the government, through the executive.

He observed that Liberia would experience serious problems in the future if the rule of law is not followed by the government in the controversial yellow machines deal.

"It is crucial that we (the Legislature) have full transparency and oversight on this (yellow machines), as well as on the acquisition of other assets like police cars and potentially NTA buses. The lack of evidence of competitive procurement is causing some serious concerns, and if we don't address this, it could bring some major problems for our government's reputation and adherence to the rule of law."

Sanctions

Senator Konneh maintained that the questionable manner and form in which these yellow machines were procured and brought into the country could potentially lead to new sanctions of public officials if it is laden with graft.

He observed that the usual Liberian ways of doing things should not be the case with the acquisition of the yellow machinery.

He said lawmakers should not allow the controversial yellow machines saga to be business as usual.

"Whether you are a "Rescue" or "Coalition" or an "independent" lawmaker like myself, it's clear that there's a lack of desire for internal accountability within our government, and we need to be able to ask tough questions and demand transparent answers. It's concerning that there's a reluctance to do so, and we can't let this slide."

Ethical storm

Speaking further, Senator Konneh observed that there is an "ethical storm" brewing between the Executive Mansion and the Capitol Building.

Located on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, the Executive Mansion is the official home of the Liberian presidency, while the Capitol Building is the seat of the National Legislature.

According to him, the brewing ethical storm may end up at the Supreme Court of Liberia, noting that, "let's remember that we're a country of laws, not individuals!"

Senator Konneh, however, vowed to speak on the matter following the introduction of a financing agreement on the floor of the Senate.

Split over deal

Members of the National Legislature are said to be divided over the acquisition of the yellow machines in the wake of reports that many opposition political parties, including the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are pressuring their lawmakers to reject any possible deal from the executive to legalize the yellow machines acquisition.

On the other hand, few of those from the opposition community, and others from the ruling party are welcoming the move made by the executive to acquire the machines, but with apprehensions.

The lawmakers are inquisitive to know or establish whether or not the earth moving equipment were a gift from a friendly nation or partner, a loan agreement would be drafted for legislative enactment, or a swap for one of Liberia's virgin resources.

A curse or a blessing?

The acquisition and arrival of the first batch of the yellow machines to Liberia, which is being embraced and welcomed by vast majority of citizens for the construction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges across the country, would be a curse or a blessing depending on the manner and form in which it is handled between the executive and legislative branches of government.

The true intent for the acquisition of the yellow machines by the executive would not be realized if officials and members of both branches put forth their own or political parties' interests above the interest of the country.

Already, many members of the 55th National Legislature are raising concerns that the laws of the country were not adhered to in finalizing the arrangements for the arrival of the yellow machines in Liberia.

The yellow machines saga, which has been nicknamed "the Mamaka-gate," in some quarters of Liberian society, has the propensity to also short-live the flourishing relationship between the Executive and the Legislature depending on the manner and form in which it is handled by the parties involved.

The wisdom and leadership skills and abilities that would be implored by heads of the Executive branch and the National Legislature, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai could pave the way for a proposed loan agreement for the yellow machines to sail through at the National Legislature without any unprovoked verbal exchanges or attacks, clashes, or legal action against the decision taken by the executive to acquire these earth moving equipment.