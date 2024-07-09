Liberia: Methodist Church Bishop Under Pressure to Call Special Session to Denounce Same-Sex Marriage

Monrovia — Calls are mounting for Bishop Samuel Quire of the United Methodist Church Liberia Annual Conference to convene a special session to allow church members to take a definitive stance on same-sex marriage.

Delegates from the United Methodist Church's General Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, from April 23 to May 3, 2024, voted 692-51 to repeal the church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy, marking a significant shift in church policy.

Soon after the conference in the US, Bishop Quire reaffirmed that the church in Liberia remains committed to traditional Christian teachings on homosexuality.

"Whether regionalization is ratified or not, the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will not conduct any weddings or ordinations of self-avowed, practicing homosexuals," said Bishop Quire.

Despite this clear position, members of the Liberia Annual Conference are calling for a special session to discuss the future of the Methodist Church in Liberia. Bishop Quire, however, has been reluctant to convene such a meeting.

In Ganta City, Nimba County, Bishop Quire faced resistance from church members after attempting to persuade the Ganta branch not to break away from the global United Methodist Church despite the resolution on same-sex marriage. On Saturday, June 29, 2024, during his visit to the United Methodist Church in Ganta, Bishop Quire reiterated his opposition to same-sex marriage and assured members that it would not be endorsed in Liberia.

Despite his rejection of the global church's resolution, Bishop Quire stated that the United Methodist Church Annual Conference in Liberia would not sever ties with the global church. He advised any member dissatisfied with this stance to resign quietly from their local chapters.

"All of you came here individually, you did not come here as a group. When you feel bad about what has happened, just quietly tell your pastor in your local church and say, 'I don't want to be here.' There is no need to leave the United Methodist Church," Bishop Quire said.

His remarks did not sit well with the congregation, leading to a chaotic scene where members with placards confronted the bishop. His car was surrounded, and sticks and water were thrown at it, but he managed to leave the compound with the help of his aides.

Dr. Rudolf Bropleh, a Methodist preacher, has urged Bishop Quire to call for a special session to address the issue and allow the church in Liberia to determine its stance on same-sex marriage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The bishop is conservative; his view and mine are the same, so why is he doing what he is doing? People will look at him and conclude that he is a remote-control bishop. Bishop, just call the conference, let the people speak, and solve this problem," Dr. Bropleh said.

He added: "I'm making a plea to my bishop. This is a difficult time, but crises reveal character. This is the time to call a meeting and face the people. Our next annual conference is in February. If he waits until February, things will fall apart."

Praying Against Same-Sex Marriage

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Bishop Quire's absence, prayers were offered by church members against same-sex marriage. Retired Bishop Arthur Kulah, who was among those present, apologized to Bishop Quire for the violence in Ganta, Nimba County, and commended the Liberia Council of Churches for their efforts to resolve the crisis within the UMC.

Retired Bishop Arthur Kulah clarified that the United Methodist Church does not endorse same-sex marriage, emphasizing that it is not a gay church, contrary to public misconceptions.

"We, the United Methodists, are peaceful and gracious people. We do not believe in violence. We are conservative and more democratic than many other churches in our beliefs and worship of God," said Retired Bishop Kulah.