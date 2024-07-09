Liberia: Leaked Document Reveals Liberia Drug Enforcement Officer-in-Charge Requests Over $500k 'Emergency Fund' for Institution's 'Smooth Operation'

Monrovia — A leaked document in the possession of FrontPageAfrica has revealed that the officer-in-charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has requested from the Ministry of Finance the disbursement of over $500K for "emergency fund" for Institution's 'smooth operation', but the ministry is skeptical to release the fund, FrontPageAfrica gathered.

In a June 14 communication sent to the ministry, Christopher K. Peters pleaded with Finance Minister Boima Kamara to urgently source and disburse a four-month "emergency fund" in the amount of five hundred eighteen thousand seven hundred ninety-Nine (US$518,799) United States Dollars for the smooth running of the Agency.

"This request comes as a result of limited budgetary appropriation to the LDEA which is inadequate to fund Major line items to run the institution coupled with successful implementation of the June 26 International Drug Day Celebration," Peter wrote to the ministry.

Officials who spoke to FrontPageAfrica said the ministry is skeptical why heads of the LDEA request for such a whopping amount when the agency used $50,000 in the period of six months, resulting in the indictment of 19 drug suspects.

FrontPageAfrica gathered when heads of the LDEA were queried by the ministry of finance, they shifted from stating that they need the fund for "emergency response" to engaging in a "Kush must go," project as part of the president's one hundred days deliverable, which has since elapsed.

"These people are attempting to take money, over ($500 thousand dollars) from the intended purpose, for personal reasons. There was $1.6 million dollars we negotiated to be used for rehabilitation purposes, as an addition to what will be received from the Ministry of Health," one source said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This amount is requested from that rehabilitation fund. We ran the LDEA for over 6 months for less than $50,000 dollars and indicted over 19 drugs suspects."

Mr. Peters couldn't be reached up to press time to respond to FrontPageAfrica inquiry regarding his intentions for such a fund.

Peters was named as officer-in-charge a month ago following the suspension of Abraham S. Kromah, director general, Hassan Fadiga, deputy director general for operations and Gbawou Kowou, deputy director general for administration.

Peters is a trained security personnel with wealth experience reflecting over 15 years of progressive work in law enforcement and investigations in competitive environments.

He is trained criminal justice practitioner, whose activities focus on investigations, national security, threat analysis, protection of personnel and facilities as well as principal security advisor on host country law enforcement and security matters.

Relative to his competence, Peters is knowledgeable in security and protection awareness and has the ability to detect violations, enforce laws and build peace.

He is no stranger to the security sector of Liberia. He comes to the interim role with competence in surveillance, intelligence, and investigations

He holds a Master's degree in Public Sector Management from the Cuttington University Graduate and Professional School and Bachelor in Criminal Justice Administration from the A.M.E. Zion University.