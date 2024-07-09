Liberia: Real Muja Duo Samukai and Fully Join Danish Club AC Horsens

Monrovia — Youthful Liberian club Real Muja has announced that two of their players, Ali Haji Samukai and Emmanuel Fully, have signed with Danish club AC Horsens.

The Danish club will bolster their squad with the addition of the two Liberian youngsters. Real Muja, who play in the third division of Liberian football, broke the news on their official social media page on Monday, July 8, 2024.

"We can now confirm that two of our boys have signed four-year deals each with Danish club AC Horsens! Ali Haji Samukai and Emmanuel Fully," the club posted. "Both players departed Liberia on Sunday evening via the Roberts International Airport to join the rest of the squad in the training camp for the coming season."

According to Real Muja, the players are expected to be unveiled to the club in the coming days. The worth of the deal has not been disclosed yet but is believed to be beneficial for both clubs and the players, who are determined to showcase their talents in Europe.

Both players came through the ranks of Monrovia Football Academy, which is currently in crisis due to a dispute between the two co-founders, leading to the division of the first Liberian school to combine football with education. Sekou Munuba, who established Real Muja FC, is a former Liberian international and the president of Real Muja. He expressed optimism about his players' potential.

"We are not looking at money here; all we want is the development of these kids. With this transfer, I can tell you they will bring pride to Muja and Liberia," Munuba said.

Emmanuel Fully played for Watanga FC last season in the first division on loan from Real Muja and was key in the team winning the league for the second time in their history. The versatile defender, who can operate as a left-back, central defender, and midfielder, is also a member of Liberia's U-17 and U-20 national teams.

Ali Haji Samukai had a stint with Cece United in the first division of Liberian football but did not complete the league with the club due to personal issues. The attacking midfielder, known for his passing and scoring ability, has played a key role for Liberia's youth national teams and is considered one of the best young players in the country with the potential to play in top European leagues.

All the European agents and scouts who have visited the country have been impressed with Samukai's skills.

About AC Horsens

Alliance Club Horsens, commonly referred to as AC Horsens, is a Danish professional football club based in Horsens, Central Denmark Region. Founded in 1994, as a superstructure on Horsens fS (founded 1915), Stensballe IK, and FC Horsens, the club competes in the Danish 1st Division, the second tier of the Danish football league system. Both Stensballe IK and FC Horsens have since left the cooperation, leaving only Horsens fS.

The club, coached by Martin Retov, finished the 2023-24 Danish 1st Division season in 8th place out of 12 teams.