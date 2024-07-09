Nigeria: Economic Hardship - Hanks Anuku Stages Protest Over Hunger in Nigeria

In a video that has since gone viral, the actor passionately addressed the widespread hunger and hardship in the country.

Renowned actor, Hanks Anuku, demonstrated remarkable courage as he staged a solo protest against hunger in Nigeria on Monday.

The veteran actor is seen holding a white flag inscribed with a message in pidgin: "Hunger dey ooh," which means "There is hunger", while people looked at him keenly.

Later, he joined a social media personality, Flagboy, who was also solo-protesting.

While expressing dismay, netizens noted that seeing a veteran actor speaking of hunger is pitiable.

Shortly after the protest, Flagboy posted a video alleging that the Nigerian Police had taken him to 'command' without cause during the protest.

"Hello guys, I am at command now. I was doing my normal protest when the police came and carried me to command. In case you don't see me, they carried me to command."

His arrest stirred comments and reactions from citizens who threatened to mass protest on Tuesday if Flagboy is not released today.

He was eventually released on Monday evening.

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku goes on a solo protest, Flies flag bearing 'hunger dey ooo'. pic.twitter.com/pXkrlFZw5T-- CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 8, 2024

History

Anuku's protest is coming barely a month after he revealed in an interview with content creator, Lucky Udu, how a viral video depicting him as mentally unstable ruined his acting career.

He said, "That video went a long way. It affected my life. I lost friends. Producers could no longer contact me for jobs. I lost a lot of money. I lost my job. I was jobless. People didn't care about me. It was God who directed my footsteps onto a good soul. I don't know how He did it, but I'm always giving glory and thanks to Him. I went through pain. If you wear my shoes, you will feel it."

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the controversial actor in 2022 said he was healthy and sane, debunking the news of being a 'mad man'.