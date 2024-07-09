Zimbabwe: Serious Infighting Rocks Harare City Council

Serious infighting and divisions have rocked Harare City Council amid allegations that some rogue councillors and managers are reshuffling key personnel in the legal and housing department to cover up corrupt deeds, which undermines the Commission of Inquiry's work.

During a recent full council meeting, tempers flared between Audit chairperson Blessing Duma and Human Resources Committee members over the reshuffling of officials.

Councillor Duma said the Audit Committee has the authority to recommend the firing, suspension or reshuffling of employees.

However, Mayor Jacob Mafume said that was the function of the Human Resources Committee.

It was also revealed that the councillors and management are leaking sensitive council information on social media in an attempt to expose each other to the Commission.

A Commission of Inquiry for Harare City Council, led by retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, was appointed by the President to look into local governance issues at Harare City Council from 2017.

Mayor Mafum advised the acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwawa to consider taking disciplinary measures against those who leaked the documents.

"We all signed the Officials Secret Act, but documents are flying from right to left. We can't have a porous organisation, there is no secret whatsoever here at Harare City Council.

"I am being confronted in bars with some documents, there are comrades who are after each other and it is not good at all. We have some who are printing two documents so that the other one can be shared with the public," he said.

In a recent expose by Harare Residents Trust, key personnel are being removed from their functions to pave way for the appointment of officials implicated in land and housing allocation corruption and have pending criminal court proceedings.