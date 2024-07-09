Nigerian-Canadian, Chika Olijo, Wins George Frieur Award in Alberta, Canada

9 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

A Nigerian-Canadian lady, Dr Chika Olijo, has won the George Frieur Award at the University of Calgary Cummings School of Post Graduate Medical Education, Alberta, Canada; as result of her outstanding performance in their residency programme.

The award was presented to her by the Department of Pediatrics, University of Calgary during a send forth event organized for graduate residents of the institution.

The award, according to the Department, is given on an annual basis to their senior pediatric residency students who "in addition to demonstrating good clinical competency, strives to provide patient care in a warm and compassionate manner to both patient and their family."

In addition to the award, Dr Chika also received a supplementary prize for her neatness, professional comportment and dedication to duties.

Dr Chika Olijo is a medical graduate of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus. She had her residency programme at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State, then had a career stint at Macclesfield General Hospital in United Kingdom before proceeding to Canada where she is now a certified pediatrician. She is married to Dr Innocent Olijo, and their union is blessed with four children.

