Nigeria: Senate Confirms Appointment of Adepoju As DG of Narsda

9 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Matthew Olumide Adepoju as the Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, NARSDA.

The confirmation by the Senate yesterday was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology submitted by the Chairman, Senator Iya Aminu Abbas, PDP, Adamawa Central.

In presenting the report of the Committee, on Science and Technology, Senator Aminu Iya Abbas said, "That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on Science and Technology on the Confirmation of the nomination of Dr. Matthew Olumide Adepoju for appointment as the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

According to the Chairman, screening of the nominee was conducted by the Committee following referral by the Senate in line with the parliamentary rules, explaining that the nominee's name was forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that the nominee has the requisite qualification and experience to head lead the agency, seeking the Senators' approval, even as there was no petition or any encumbrances that would have stopped the Committee from recommending him.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio confirmed the nominee as the Director General of NARSDA through voice vote.

In his remarks, he commended the Committee Chairman for a detailed report, saying that "it was his service to the 10th Senate and Nigeria as a whole."

