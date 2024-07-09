Nigeria: Father Mikah Suleiman Released

9 July 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — "I thank you for your prayers for my rescue", Father Mikah Suleiman thanked those who prayed for his release. In a video posted on social media, the Nigerian priest kidnapped on June 22 (see Fides, 24/6/2024) appears smiling and in good health, together with Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

"Thank God I am free from the hands of the bandits," he added. Father Suleiman, parish priest of "St. Raymond Damba" Catholic Church in Gusau, Zamfara State, was kidnapped from his rectory on June 22 between 2 and 3 a.m. His release was announced on Sunday, July 7, in a statement by the spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. "We are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Father Mikah Suleiman, kidnapped on June 22," the statement reads. "We are deeply grateful to God for his protection and to all those who accompanied us with prayers and support during this difficult time."

"Our thanks also go to the authorities and all those who contributed to the release of Father Mikah. He is currently receiving the necessary care and support," the statement concludes.

Another Catholic priest, Fr. Christian Ike, parish priest of St. Matthew's Church in Ajalli, (Orumba, North Local Government Area), Anambra State, who was kidnapped along with another person on Sunday morning, June 16, is still in the hands of the kidnappers (see Fides, 18/6/2024).

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.