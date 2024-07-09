Nigeria: Father Mikah Suleiman Released

Abuja — "I thank you for your prayers for my rescue", Father Mikah Suleiman thanked those who prayed for his release. In a video posted on social media, the Nigerian priest kidnapped on June 22 (see Fides, 24/6/2024) appears smiling and in good health, together with Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

"Thank God I am free from the hands of the bandits," he added. Father Suleiman, parish priest of "St. Raymond Damba" Catholic Church in Gusau, Zamfara State, was kidnapped from his rectory on June 22 between 2 and 3 a.m. His release was announced on Sunday, July 7, in a statement by the spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. "We are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Father Mikah Suleiman, kidnapped on June 22," the statement reads. "We are deeply grateful to God for his protection and to all those who accompanied us with prayers and support during this difficult time."

"Our thanks also go to the authorities and all those who contributed to the release of Father Mikah. He is currently receiving the necessary care and support," the statement concludes.

Another Catholic priest, Fr. Christian Ike, parish priest of St. Matthew's Church in Ajalli, (Orumba, North Local Government Area), Anambra State, who was kidnapped along with another person on Sunday morning, June 16, is still in the hands of the kidnappers (see Fides, 18/6/2024).