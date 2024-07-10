Nigeria's Bushmeat Consumption Comes Under Scrutiny

Abuja — In Nigeria, bushmeat is more than just food, it's a culinary tradition and a trade. Despite the risk of zoonotic diseases like Ebola and Lassa fever, 45% of the country consumes bushmeat regularly, and now discussions to raise awareness are taking center stage.

Following last week's World Zoonoses Day celebrations, Nigeria's bush meat consumption comes under scrutiny due to the associated health risks.

Abuja-based civil servant Barnabas Bagudu among the 45% of Nigerians who consume bushmeat frequently, despite being aware of the potential risks. His personal favorites include antelope, rabbit, grasscutter, and alligator.

Bagudu emphasizes bushmeat's unique taste and cultural significance.

"I like bushmeat so much that if I see it anywhere, I like to eat it, mostly antelope and rabbit. Since it is from bush, it's blessed by God naturally, more than the one that we trained at home," he said.

Bushmeat is also a thriving trade for many, like Evelyn Agbo, a seller of various types of bushmeat for over a decade.

She draws a huge patronage across Abuja, Nigeria's capital, with antelope being her bestseller.

Agbo explains the preparation process.

"When I get the bushmeat, I dress it with salt and heat over fire with firewood until it is dried. I could do this for two days because if it's not dry, flies will perch on it and attract diseases," she said.

The World Health Organization states that about 60% of all infectious diseases are zoonotic, passing from animals to humans.

Nigeria has a high prevalence of zoonotic pathogens like Ebola, tuberculosis, and Lassa fever.

Abuja-based public health expert Ejike Orij warns about bushmeat consumption amid a fragile healthcare system.

"So, if for any reason that animal is infected and then it is now killed and served to humans in bats and in restaurant, that's how the transmission starts," he said.

The theme of the 2024 World Zoonoses Day was awareness and prevention of zoonotic diseases.

In Nigeria, efforts to promote safer bushmeat consumption practices remain low.

Orji stresses the need to ramp up awareness.

"There has been a lot of public education and community engagement by government on the issue of bushmeat, especially when there was an epidemic of lassa fever...it's just to spread the awareness especially to the people who prepare it," he said.

While bushmeat is a top delicacy in Nigeria, the need for safer consumption practices is urgent.

Public health experts urge Nigerians to explore domestic protein sources like chicken and to increase public awareness to mitigate risks.