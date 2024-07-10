Ghana: Elections 2024 - I'll Take a Tougher Stance On Corruption - Mahama

Meeting with Journalists in Accra, the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama pledged to tackle corruption without bias and promote accountability in governance if elected, learning from his past experience.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has promised to tackle corruption without bias if he becomes President.

According to him, no one, including his staff would be protected from investigation, including his own staff.

During a media engagement with the press on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, the NDC flagbearer told journalists that his approach to governing has changed, and he will now take a tougher stance on corruption.

"I can assure you, if you believe that I was imbued the father-for-all syndrome, it's been exorcized. And it's been exorcized because it is a demand by the people of Ghana," Mahama said.

According to him, those who serve in public office must be answerable to the people of Ghana.

"The people of Ghana are asking for accountability and we must create a situation where everybody who agrees to serve must know that he will be held accountable to the people," he said.

Mahama used the prosecution of Abuga Pele (a former appointee under him) as an example of his efforts to tackle corruption during his presidency.

"We retrieved monies from state agencies, so the track record is there. There were others where there was the prosecution of my own colleague and friend, Abuga Pele. The Attorney General put him before courts and he was jailed. It was recently that President Akufo-Addo granted him amnesty," he said.

He believes the current government's approach to governance is unacceptable and should not be a standard.

"So the will to fight corruption was there. What we have now (Akufo-Addo's governance) obviously never and should never be a yardstick for governance. My goal is to launch a renewed fight against corruption," he said.