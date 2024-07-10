Nigeria: How Fela Escaped MKO Abiola's Death Trap - Seun Kuti

Seun, one of the sons of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has alleged that Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, set up his father for death.

Abiola and Fela, who were both from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, were prominent Nigerians in their lifetime.

In a live Instagram session, Seun alleged that Fela was framed for robbery by the politician and his wife, Simbiat, during the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Fela's son, his father was accused of stealing Abiola's Ferrari at gunpoint.

"Abiola and his wife, Simbiat, lied against Fela that he and his boys robbed her of her Ferrari at gunpoint under Idiagbon's regime. This was Abiola and his wife's plan to kill my dad because, under Idiagbon, armed robbery was punishable by death.

"Abiola and Simbiat wrote a statement at a police station that they saw Fela and his gang rob her at gunpoint. This led to Fela's arrest which is punishable by death, but luckily for Fela, he was performing in Cameroon the very day Simbiat was lying about the theft. Fela escaped the case because he can't be in two places at the same time; its either he's on a stage in Cameroon or robbing in Lagos.

"Responding, Fela and my elder brother, Femi, took 12 buckets of feaces go and listen to his song - give me shit, I give you shit - then you will have a better understanding. They took it to Abiola's house in the middle of the night and smeared his compound.

"The next day, the police visited my father's house saying they came to investigate the shit-show in Abiola's house the previous day. But Fela denied the act saying if given the opportunity, he would smear Abiola's house with feaces."