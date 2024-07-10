Nigeria: Navy Distributes Free Education Materials to Primary Schools in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder has distributed free education materials to pupils of three primary schools in Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The beneficiary schools were Community Primary School, Nkpor-Rumuolumeni; Community Primary School, Mgboshimini-Rumuolumeni, and Community Primary School, Mgbuduohia-Rumuolumeni.

Speaking during the presentation of the education materials, Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, said the gesture was an initiative of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Igbo, who stated that the Nigerian Navy identified the fact that education is very important to the future of children, said the target of the project tagged 'Free Education Rhapsody' was to reach no fewer than 2,000 pupils.

He said: "This is yet another effort of the Chief of Naval Staff and the entire Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder behind the educational pursuit of the host community.

"We are supplying educational materials to three primary schools in Rumuolumeni because the Nigerian Navy identified and recognized that education is very important, especially when the youths, the children are involved because they are the future of this great nation, Nigeria.

"So, the Nigerian Navy identified this maxim that says 'the young shall grow' and that is why today, we have deemed it necessary to supply these primary schools with educational materials. The target is almost 2,000.

"This is the wish of the Chief of Naval Staff and in fact, the Nigerian Navy that our children will have a brighter future because if our children have a brighter future, our nation will be great. This is the essence.

"Rumuolumeni is a host community to Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder. You can also recall that about two months ago, we distributed medical materials and also treated almost 2,000 inhabitants of this community.

"We are going to do more. We are just starting with these three schools in Rumuolumeni and will extend to other communities very soon."

In his speech, the traditional ruler of Rumuolumeni Community, King Chukwuemeka Okocha-Olumeni, thanked the Chief of Naval Staff and the Nigerian Navy for the gesture extended to the community.

Okocha-Olumeni said: "I want to express appreciation to the Chief of Naval Staff and the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for this initiative. Last year, I realized that Nigeria is battling with high number of out of school children of over 20 million. One of the reasons why the number is high is because support to education is not that much.

"Here we are today to distribute education materials to support our children. They may not be our biological children but they are all ours because the future belongs to them."