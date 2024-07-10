Nigeria: 15 Days After, Bandits Free Kidnapped Kaduna Judge's Children

Bandits have released the abducted children of a female Judge, Janet Galadima, after 15 days in captivity.

The chairman of Kaduna State branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Godwin Ochai, confirmed their release to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday.

Recall that bandits had initially kidnapped the Judge manning the Customary Court, Sabo, in Kaduna, Janet Galadima, and her four children on June 23, 2024.

Also, The Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, Mansir Hassan ASP, had earlier confirmed that the hoodlums killed the 14-year-old eldest son of the Judge, Victor, over inability to pay ransom.

The bandits released the judge a few days after her first son was killed, leaving behind her three children in captivity.

The State's branch of NBA thanked God and everyone who stood by the family throughout the trying time.