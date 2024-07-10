Nigeria: NAFDAC Confiscates N20 Million Worth of Fake Products

NAFDAC reiterates its ban on Paraquat agrochemicals, pledging rigorous enforcement, and urges the public to report suspicious activities or products to its nearest office.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has confiscated substandard, falsified and banned agrochemicals in Sokoto's major markets.

NAFDAC disclosed this on Monday, stating that the goods worth over N20 million were seen around the old market, kara market and central market.

According to the agency, the operation conducted by its Investigation and Enforcement/Federal Task Force on fake drugs and unwholesome processed food led to the arrest of four suspects.

Operation

The agency said during the operation it screened 17 shops, seized cartons of "endocoton super containing banned Paraquat."

"Paraquat is a highly toxic herbicide that poses significant health risks and environmental hazards," the statement reads in part.

NAFDAC's raid resulted in the seizure of 2,096 cartons of SF MOE Soap, 223 cartons of SF Oxxo Purest Soap, and unregistered herbal preparations with pornographic pictorials, posing public health risks.

"The arrested individuals are under investigation, and the confiscated products will be processed according to regulations for substandard and falsified products," the agency said.

NAFDAC reiterates its ban on Paraquat agrochemicals, pledging rigorous enforcement, and urges the public to report suspicious activities or products to its nearest office.