Nigeria: Peter Obi Advocates Investment in Health, Education, Donates N10m to Nursing College - Peter Obi

Mr Obi said he is particularly concerned about the training of nurses "because they are at the centre of our primary healthcare delivery".

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reiterated the importance of investing in both the health and education sectors of the national economy, saying the two sectors are critical for national development.

Mr Obi, in a post via his X handle on Tuesday also announced his donation of N10 million to Grimard College of Nursing Sciences, Anyigba, Kogi State, North-central Nigeria.

Mr Obi said by investing in both education and health sectors, the country would be able to address the diverse challenges inhibiting her growth and development.

He urged government at all levels, and also donor agencies to prioritise these sectors in their investment plans, even as he noted that greater attention should be accorded the primary healthcare subsector.

Brain drain

The former Anambra State governor also spoke on the consequences of the continued exodus of Nigerian healthcare workers abroad, saying the development can also be discouraged through adequate investment in the sector.

The exodus of workers has worsened an uneven distribution of workers to health-seeking population ratio in Nigeria. The authorities earlier revealed that the country now has only 55,000 licensed doctors to serve its growing population of over 200 million.

Over the last five years, more than 16,000 doctors left the country, and about 17,000 have been transferred.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2023 alone, more than 900 resident doctors left the system and another 1,417 professionals were interested in leaving.

On this, Mr Obi recommended the adoption of proactive measures that would improve the welfare and knowledge of the health workers.

"As experts continue to warn of a looming severe shortage of nurses, we must remain proactive by investing in their training. Through that, we can have enough for our domestic health sector, and export more to the global community.

"Our commitment remains to build a New Nigeria which offers Nigerians access to good healthcare and educational opportunities," he said.

Donations

Mr Obi said he made the donation during a visit to the institution on Monday.

He wrote: "In my continued commitment to building a better nation through investing in the critical areas of human and national development; health and education, yesterday, I visited the Grimard College of Nursing Sciences, Anyigba, Kogi State, where I gave them my support of N10 million.

"Grimard College of Nursing Sciences, Kogi State has continued to play a very critical role in the primary healthcare sector of the nation through its training and nurturing of healthcare professionals who make a difference in society."

He said investing in the younger generation is for the good of society and the progress of the nation. "I am particularly concerned about the training of nurses because they are at the centre of our primary healthcare delivery."