Nigeria: Tinubu Announces Creation of New Ministry

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday announced the creation of a new livestock ministry, part of efforts to improve meat and dairy production and reduce violence between migrant herders and farmers.

The president announced the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development at the State House, Abuja, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee.

"When you have a great opportunity as this, why should Nigeria continue in conflict with the calibre of the people that are here?" the Nigerian leader said. "This presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a separate ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development. We will develop the economy, give people the opportunity to excel."

The Nigerian leader added, "Our vet doctors can give us the necessary opportunity to rear, crossbreed and stop the wanton killings, even animal feeds is a huge economy."

Thousands of people are killed annually in violence between migrant herders and local farming communities in many states in Nigeria. Some of the states where such violence occurs are Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and Taraba.

Previous governments' efforts to end the violence have failed, but Mr Tinubu expressed hope that his government would tackle the menace.

The Nigerian leader said he would chair the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee while a professor and former electoral chief, Attahiru Jega, will be the co-chairperson.

