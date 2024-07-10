Nigerian Govt Begins Construction of 2,000 Housing Units in Eight States

"Last month, the first leg of the exercise included ground-breaking for 1,500 units in five northern states."

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has begun the second-leg exercise of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme to construct 2,000 houses in eight states.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, made this known in a statement signed by the ministry's Director of Information and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba.

Mr Dangiwa said that the 2,000 houses would cover eight states: Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue, and Nasarawa.

Mr Haiba said, "Last month, the first leg of the exercise included ground-breaking for 1,500 units in five northern states which covered Renewed Hope Estates in Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, and Sokoto, and a Renewed Hope City in Kano.

"The Oyo event today marks the completion of the second round ground-breaking exercise, resulting in a total of 2,000 housing units across eight states.

"The phase one of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme aims to deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria.

"This includes seven Renewed Hope Cities with 500-1,000 units each in the six geopolitical zones and the FCT and 250-unit Renewed Hope Estates in the remaining thirty states."

According to him, the programme aims to create jobs, uplift lives, and boost economic development, aligning with the president's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said this would stimulate inclusive growth, lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, and build a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Mr Haiba said that work was ongoing at the various project sites in all the states selected under phase one, with plans for completion within a few months.

Mr Dangiwa said the Oyo estate would consist of 50 one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

He said the housing units were designed for affordability and future expansion, allowing owners to expand their homes as their financial situation improves.

Mr Dangiwa tasked the contractors in Oyo State; Skyhawk Nig. Ltd, Plusvaz Nigeria Ltd, Blue Sea Investment Ltd, and Harama Global Ltd on ensuring high-quality construction.

He said the various purchasing options for the houses include single-digit mortgage loans, rent-to-own schemes by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, and outright purchase options, and have been created to ensure affordability for all Nigerians.

The minister added, "The construction of these 250 units in every state is expected to create over 6,500 jobs across various trades, contributing to significant economic activity and impact.

"The project will also generate numerous economic activities, benefiting those involved in food sales, block supply, and building material provision."

Mr Dangiwa emphasised the importance of land provision for these projects, stating, "States not covered under the 2023 supplementary budget will be included in the 2024 budget, provided they offer land at no cost."

(NAN)