Nigerian Idol - Mira Clear Evicted As Ric Hassani Makes Tough Decision

For the past 11 weeks, Nigerian Idol Season 9 has had us glued to our TV screens every Sunday night, and the penultimate show, held on Sunday, was no different.

From the twist that resulted from the judge's choice performances to the top four pushing the boundaries of their sounds, the live show was a spectacle to watch.

The evening began with contestants selecting songs from a list provided by the judges. Host IK Osakioduwa revealed an exciting twist: the judge whose song choices were picked the most would win a special prize. Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and 9ice were eager to come out on top.

First up was Chioma, who impressed everyone with her rendition of J'odie's "Kuchi Kuchi," chosen by Ric Hassani. She performed so well that the judges could not help but dance. Omawumi remarked, "J'odie would be proud of what you did with her song."

Lammy followed, delivering an outstanding performance of 2Baba's "African Queen," selected by 9ice. His stage presence and connection with the audience were remarkable, and this performance was dubbed his best performance yet! In Omawumi's words, 'he made the song his own.'

Mira Clear delivered a powerful performance of Omawumi's "If You Ask Me," which Omawumi chose herself. Her strong voice and animated expressions were a highlight of the night, leaving Omawumi thoroughly impressed.

To break the tie, Chima performed Darey Art Alade's "Not The Girl," selected by Ric Hassani. His smooth R&B/Soul performance left everyone, including the judges, in awe. It was R&B/Soul perfection as Chima made the song his own. He was sitting suavely on stage, commanding the ears of everyone listening and having the judges sit and stand in astonishment.

Eviction

As the show progressed, the time for the eviction came. IK had previously mentioned that this week would be a double elimination, which heightened the tension in the room.

The audience, contestants, and their families, who were brought on stage, waited patiently for the results. It was also revealed that Ric Hassani, as the winning judge, could save one of the bottom two contestants or eliminate both.

After a staggering 40 million votes, it was announced that Chima and Lammy had made it to the finale. This left Mira Clear and Chioma in the bottom two, with one of them potentially going home. Ric Hassani, faced with the tough decision of saving one or letting both go, ultimately chose to save Chioma, resulting in Mira Clear's departure.

The second round of performances showcased the top three contestants in their final efforts to secure votes ahead of the finale next Sunday. 121Selah, a dynamic Nigerian vocal ensemble, lent their voices to harmonise with the top three, adding an extra layer of pzazz to their performances. 121Selah merges Christian faith with captivating music and storytelling.

Chima opened with a soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's "As," captivating the audience with his smooth vocals. Lammy followed, delivering a powerful performance of Alexandra Burke's "Hallelujah," which earned him a standing ovation.

Chioma's performance highlighted the impact of Ric Hassani's save on her competition journey, elevating her to a formidable top-three contender. Her rendition of Jennifer Hudson's "One Night Only" impressed 9ice, who praised her interpretation and the contrast she brought to the song.

The night concluded with 121Selah performing their original single "Let Me In" before joining Mira Clear for her final performance on the Idol stage as she performed "Next To Me" by Emeli Sandé.

Voting is now open, so support your favourite contestant! Visit the Africa Magic website.

You can catch the Nigerian Idol finale next Sunday at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151 and GOtv Channel 12) and AM Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2).