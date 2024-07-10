Nigeria: NCAA to Sanction Airlines Engaged in Deceitful Departure Time Scheduling

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has frowned at the prevalent cases of deceitful departure time scheduling by the airlines.

The NCAA also warned the airlines to desist from the infraction or face dire regulatory actions.

The Acting Director General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria, Capt. Chris Najomo stated this on Tuesday at the Authority's corporate headquarters in Abuja

He said the NCAA now runs a zero-tolerance approach to regulatory infractions.

Speaking through the NCAA Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, the Ag.DGCA at a media interview said when Capt. Najomo assumed office, "he made the ease of doing business the crux of his action plan for the NCAA.

"In line with that action plan, he has made processes for licensing easy for operators.

"The time to secure AOC is now shorter and less cumbersome than it used to be in the past. The NCAA therefore expects reciprocity from airlines."

The Ag.DGCA noted that if the NCAA is making doing business easier for operators, then it follows that the operators must satisfy the passengers too wth superior services.

"It has come to our notice that some airlines are being reported for advertising deceitful departure times.

"The NCAA regulation says no airline shall display deceitful passenger departure time at its counter, advert material, or on its' website.

"We want to make it very clear clear that the DGCA has directed monitoring and offenders will face serious regulatory actions," he said.

According to him, the Authority believes in safety, discipline, and economic regulation which is evidenced in the recent suspension of ten PNCF holders for failing to comply with the recertification advisory issued in April 2024.

He indicated that whilst the NCAA supports airlines to be profitable because of their critical value to the economy, it is important passengers are treated fairly.

Speaking to the ease of doing business environment at the NCAA, Capt. Najomo said the ease of business is an area the Authority will continue to improve.

"This is evident in our high score on the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) ranking. Recently our sister agency scored 96 percent but the NCAA scored 98.5 percent which is an extremely high score. This is building from the commendable score of 71.04 the NCAA scored during this year's ICAO Security Audit," he said.

"The numbers are improving and we will continue to do what we can to make the industry safer, and more secure for passengers and stakeholders" he assured.