Nigeria: Yobe Records 34 GBV Cases in Six Months - Police

The Police Command in Yobe on Tuesday said it recorded 34 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state from January till date.

The command's spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, told journalists in Damaturu, that 85 per cent of the cases were undergoing trial, while the command secured convictions in 15 per cent of the cases.

He cited a recent case in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state, where a cleric (name withheld), allegedly lured a 20-year-old woman with charm and impregnated her.

"In the latest incident, Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from one Alhaji Mohammed Kellu that his daughter was abducted by a marabout on June 6, 2024.

"Following a thorough search, the victim was found in the suspect's custody at Anguwan Arewa in Gaya LGA of Kano State.

"Medical examination revealed that the victim was two months pregnant.

"The victim confessed that she was coerced into drinking a medicinal concoction, which rendered her unconscious and vulnerable to the perpetrator's actions," Mr Abdulkarim said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Ahmad, had reiterated his determination to tackle GBV, which caused severe physical and emotional trauma to the victims.

The spokesman advised parents to always monitor their children's relationships, noting that GBV perpetrators could be relatives, neighbours or acquaintances.

Mr Abdulkarim also urged stakeholders to join forces in combating GBV, which could hinder the development of girl-child and the society at large.

