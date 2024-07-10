Ghana: Napo's 'Arrogant' Comment Reignites Backlash On Social Media

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has come under criticism on social media for saying President Akufo-Addo's achievements surpass those of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's (also known as NAPO) comments on President Akufo-Addo's achievements versus Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's have sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

Descriptions of his comment indicated that it reinforces the perception of arrogance that many Ghanaians have about him, fueling the notion that he is out of touch with reality and further eroding his public image.

Delivering a speech during his unveiling ceremony as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate to flagbearer Dr. Bawumia in Kumasi on July 9, 2024, NAPO said President Akufo-Addo's achievements are the best, even better than Dr. Nkrumah's, and that no one has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo.

"Since independence from 1957 till today, we've not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 to now if you take your Kwame Nkrumah, no one has become president who has protected Ghana and moved it forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," Prempeh said.

His comment has generated a lot of backlash on social media with many people reacting in anger.

Social media critics argue that Dr. Nkrumah's legacy in leading Ghana to independence and developing its infrastructure is unmatched, making the comparison inappropriate and offensive.

When you had the opportunity to unite the country behind your ticket the best you could do was to take a swipe at Nkrumah. Really 🤷♀️ #Napo-- Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) July 9, 2024