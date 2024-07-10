Nigeria: Hardship - Tinubu Has Shut His Doors, Even Some Ministers Can't See Him - Ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has expressed concern over the rising cost of living and food scarcity.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Ndume said the federal government's inability to address these issues is a major challenge, adding that some ministers are unable to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the matter.

He said: "The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President, not to mention members of the National Assembly, who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies."

He spoke shortly after he and his colleague, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, sponsored a motion to address the food crisis in the country.

They noted that the World Food Programme has warned that 82 million Nigerians are likely to face food insecurity in the next five years.

The senator said the aim of the motion was to draw the government's attention to the severity of the food crisis affecting many Nigerians.

He expressed concern that if the government does not take urgent action, the situation could lead to famine and starvation, especially among children.

"We want to draw the government's attention to the fact that Nigeria is not only facing a high cost of living but also food scarcity."

"We want the President to intervene in the issue of high cost of living and food scarcity", he said.

He cited the example of Katsina State, where children are already suffering from malnutrition due to food scarcity.

He also mentioned the situation in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger.

"We have seen how it happened in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger, and we are starting to see it in Nigeria, Senator Ndume," the senator added.

While calling on the government to take immediate action to address the food crisis, including meeting with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution, he expressed disappointment that the government had not taken any concrete steps to address the issue, despite its promise to do so.

"What we want the government to do is to sit with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem. We are urging the government to take action, lest they forget that Nigeria is grappling with both soaring prices and a severe food shortage."

"We fear that a day may come when even if someone has the financial means to purchase food, they will go to the market and find none available" he said.