Nigeria: Centre for Crisis Communication Reviews Nigeria's Security Sector, Wants De-Escalation of Tension

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has conducted a comprehensive assessment of the performance of Nigeria's security services based on media coverage in June 2024.

The leading authority in crisis management expressed concern over the restiveness and escalating tension in some states, warning that it could lead to conflict and exacerbate current security challenges.

At a press briefing in Abuja, CCC Board Chairman, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd) highlighted potentially volatile developments, including the ongoing minimum wage dispute between the government and organised Labour.

The former Director of Defence Information also listed the political feud in Rivers State, the Emirship tussle in Kano and similar scenarios in other states.

Reacting to calls on social media urging Nigerians to replicate the Kenya mass protest, Olukolade declared the Centre's opposition to such suggestions.

"CCC is concerned about the antics of those rooting for re-enacting of the anti-tax crisis in Kenya. Those who believe destructive protests will be a way to resolve a crisis are rather calling for what is not consistent with our future and desire for a peaceful and progressive nation.

"We reiterate that we are strongly against such actions. We want to caution against such tendencies and advise that the situation in Nigeria can be better managed with good consensus, discussions, and the necessary consultations.

"In other words, we are strongly against the idea of referring to the Kenya civil model. The outcome of the End SARS protests is still fresh in our minds, and it is not something we can re-enact by any other means," the retired General cautioned.

Presenting a summary of the monthly Media Review on Nigeria's security services, a Consultant to CCC, Mr Yushau A. Shuaib, commended media outlets for objectivity in their reporting, stressing the crucial role of responsible media in shaping public perception.

The Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria said for the review assessment, the critical institutions were categorised four: Military Industry, responsible for Nigeria's defence and security; Security and Law Enforcement sector, responsible for maintaining law and order, combating crime, and enforcing the country's rules and regulations.

"Also, Intelligence and Anti-corruption Agencies sector, responsible for gathering intelligence, preventing corruption, and investigating financial crimes. And the Responders Sector, responsible for responding to emergencies, preventing accidents, and providing vital humanitarian assistance in times of crisis," Shuaib said.

The Military Sector, according to the review, scored 61.5% with positive reports on the elimination of terrorists and protection of oil resources. Negative reports focused on attacks on troops and civilians and frustration in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

The Security and Law Enforcement sector scored 64%, with positive reports on arrests, convictions, and inter-agency collaboration. Negative feedbacks highlighted inter-agency conflicts, illegal seizures and drug abuse among Nigerians,

The Intelligence and Anti-Corruption sector scored 64.5%, with praises for sustained collaboration, dismantling of kidnap syndicates, and asset recovery. Complaints were related to banditry, non-compliance with court orders and mistreatment of citizens by government agencies.

The Response Agencies sector scored 62.5%, with positive reports on accident reduction, flood mitigation measures and resettlement of internally displaced persons. Negative reports included deadly road accidents and firefighting delays.

On the review's warning of potential political crises in some states, citing the power struggle in Rivers and the Emirate tussle in Kano, the Centre urged parties to embrace peace, refrain from inflammatory comments and resolve conflicts amicably.