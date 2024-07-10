Nigeria: House of Reps Member, Olaide Akinremi, Dies After Brief Illness

Abuja — A member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaide Akinremi is dead.

The Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Wednesday said the late lawmaker was elected into the House on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. He was aged 51.

Akinremi until his death was the Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions,

His said: "Until his demise, the Oyo legislator was a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large.

"His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of 'Jagaban.'

"Throughout his tenure, he was a staunch advocate for policies and initiatives that promoted social welfare, economic growth, and scientific research. His contributions to legislative debates and his active participation in committee activities were a testament to his dedication and hard work."

Rotimi quoted the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, to have described Akinremi as as a beacon of dedication and service.

"His contributions to our legislative work, especially in the area of science and research, were invaluable. His passing is a great loss to the House, his constituency, and the nation. We will miss his leadership, wisdom, and the unique passion he brought to his work," the Speaker stated," he said.