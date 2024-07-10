Nigeria: Army Crushes Kidnapping Syndicates, Neutralizes Terrorist in Coordinated Operations Across 3 States

10 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Following a series of coordinated operations, troops of the Nigerian Army have dealt a significant blow to criminal elements in Anambra, Oyo, and Katsina States, intercepting notorious kidnap kingpins and neutralizing a terrorist.

According to the army, "this feat was achieved due to the intensity of the ongoing operations by the military against terrorists and other associated crimes across the country.

"The operations resulted in the recovery of several arms, ammunition, and fetish objects.

"In Anambra State, troops arrested two IPOB/ESN members, Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, with pump-action rifles, cartridges, and a handheld radio.

"Investigations revealed their involvement in kidnapping and criminal activities.

"In Oyo State, troops raided the residence of suspected kidnap kingpin Bello Chikidawoje, recovering AK-47 rifles, magazines, and ammunition.

"Efforts are underway to apprehend Chikidawoje and dismantle his network. "In Katsina State, troops responded to a distress call and recovered empty AK-47 magazines, while another operation neutralized a terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

"These successful operations demonstrate the commitment of Nigerian security forces to combating criminal elements and ensuring community safety.

The statement urged "the public to continue supporting the troops to enhance their operational effectiveness."

