Nigeria: How Livestock Sector Can Turn Nigeria's Economy Around - Miyetti Allah

10 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

An umbrella body for herders in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has suggested how the livestock sector can turn around the economy of Nigeria if well-harnessed.

The President, MACBAN, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

This comes hours after President Bola Tinubu announced the creation of a new ministry for livestock development.

The Miyetti Allah president said the potential of livestock has not been tapped like Nigeria's neighbours but with the ministry, the country would unleash the economic gems of the sector, with more jobs created.

Othman-Ngelzarma cited that Lagos consumes about 6,000 cows daily, and 1.8 million herds of cattle annually, saying the sector has enormous potential that the new ministry would tap into.

He said, "It will go a long way in tapping the enormous potential of the livestock sector.

"If tapped, can turn around the economy of the country. If the government can organise, and develop the livestock sector of the economy, it is enough to turn around the economy in a way that the economy can even depend on livestock."

He expressed hope that the newly created ministry would ensure transformation in the "production, processing, transportation, management and in addition to the security dimension" of livestock in the country."

The MACBAN president commended the President "for establishing this ministry at the right time when we need it more than any other time."

"This is what we have been agitating for and today, we have it. We are so excited and very happy. Our hope has been renewed under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.