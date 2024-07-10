Nigeria: How Livestock Sector Can Turn Nigeria's Economy Around - Miyetti Allah

An umbrella body for herders in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has suggested how the livestock sector can turn around the economy of Nigeria if well-harnessed.

The President, MACBAN, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

This comes hours after President Bola Tinubu announced the creation of a new ministry for livestock development.

The Miyetti Allah president said the potential of livestock has not been tapped like Nigeria's neighbours but with the ministry, the country would unleash the economic gems of the sector, with more jobs created.

Othman-Ngelzarma cited that Lagos consumes about 6,000 cows daily, and 1.8 million herds of cattle annually, saying the sector has enormous potential that the new ministry would tap into.

He said, "It will go a long way in tapping the enormous potential of the livestock sector.

"If tapped, can turn around the economy of the country. If the government can organise, and develop the livestock sector of the economy, it is enough to turn around the economy in a way that the economy can even depend on livestock."

He expressed hope that the newly created ministry would ensure transformation in the "production, processing, transportation, management and in addition to the security dimension" of livestock in the country."

The MACBAN president commended the President "for establishing this ministry at the right time when we need it more than any other time."

"This is what we have been agitating for and today, we have it. We are so excited and very happy. Our hope has been renewed under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President," he said.