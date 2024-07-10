Nigeria: Speak Out On Rivers Crisis, PDP Youth Challenges Atiku, Others

A youth activist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tom Fredfish, has condemned the silence of the top party leaders over the protracted crisis in Rivers State.

Last week, the crisis took another dimension when the Appeal Court set aside the Rivers State High Court ruling, which barred the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from parading themselves as lawmakers.

The feud started between Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, over controlling the PDP structure in the state and the treasury.

In an interview with journalists yesterday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Fredfish expressed dismay over what he described as "the deafening silence of the national leadership of PDP and key elders and stakeholders of the party," stressing that "they should speak now or bury their heads in shame."

"This is when the democratic loving Nigerians should no longer keep silent. Hence, the national leadership of the PDP must stand up firmly and take a position in support of their own," he noted.

"The high point of these crises is orchestrated by attempts made by Wike to continuously hold on to power and the political structure of Rivers State, even after leaving office as governor.

"This has constrained many Nigerians to be concerned about why the PDP and other stakeholders have not taken a firm stand supporting the governor. Are they afraid to speak the truth? Are they scared of Nyesom Wike? Why are they shying away from calling out and condemning Wike's autocratic cravings?

"I am particularly worried that the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and PDP's national chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagun, have continued to maintain incalculable silence in a matter that directly concerns them, and has serious implications for the future of the PDP.

"It is shameful, pathetic, and a betrayal of trust for these leaders who pride themselves as democrats to remain neutral in the face of challenges in Rivers State, where the governor is one of their own. The actions of PDP leaders contravene the party's principles and ideals.

"The motto of our party, the PDP, is justice, unity, and progress; as such, the leadership of the PDP has desecrated the very ethos on which the party is built. Where is Justice if 27 persons who publicly defected from the PDP, announcing their defection on the floor of the House, would then make a turnaround to claim that they still belong to the PDP, which they violated?

"Where is unity in the PDP, if the leaders cannot stand firm to say, 'Enough is enough' to Wike and his agents and make every necessary move to unify the party? Where is progress if the PDP cannot put its house in order and ensure that it stands firm as the major opposition party in the country?

To remain silent in the face of intimidating forces who have sworn to frustrate Governor Sim Fubara, a governor under the PDP, is treachery. What is more amazing is that former vice president Atiku Abubakar is in the news criticising the APC-led government every other day but has failed to condemn the undemocratic acts in Rivers State," he said.