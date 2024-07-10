Ghana: University of Ghana Studies D-Black's 'My Kinda Girl' in Academic Paper

Defying the traditional approach of teaching and learning, tertiary institutions in Ghana are now innovatively weaving sports and music into their teaching practices, to provide a comprehensive learning experience for students.

The University of Ghana's Literature Department analyzed the lyrics and music video of D-Black's 2012 song "My Kinda Girl", which features Sarkodie. The analysis was featured in the Critical Discourse Studies journal, authored by Dr. Nancy Henaku, a lecturer in the English Department.

Rapper D-Black, shared the news with enthusiasm on X(formerly known as Twitter) highlighting the intersection of his song and scholarly research by the University. The lyrics and animated video of the song were scrutinized during the previous semester.

He mentions that it is an honour for the University of Ghana to analyze his song in an academic paper.

"Such an honor for the University of Ghana Literature Department last semester to study the lyrics from song 'My Kinda Girl' off my second album with my brother Sarkodie in an academic paper that appeared in the Critical Discourse Studies by Dr. Nancy Henaku, a lecturer at the Department of English, University of Ghana," the BET nominated rapper wrote.

The recognition underscores the cultural and educational significance of contemporary Ghanaian music in academia.

Reflecting on the journey from crafting the song to having it studied by students in tertiary a decade later, the rapper wrote "Back then we were coming up and just wanted to tell our stories and break free without the pressure of commercial success. A decade later , students my age then are studying the lyrics i penned down. That feeling is a different type of feeling! God has been good. Stay grateful, stay smiling."

D-Black started his music career in 2009 with Kweku T as a group (D-Black and Kweku T). The duo released the Target Practise album and went their separate ways to pursue solo careers in 2010. D-Black has released several successful albums, including "Music, Love and Life", "The Revelation", and "Lightwork", as well as a mixtape and an EP.

Watch D-Black's My Kinda Girl video below;