Ghana: NDC MPs Notify Police About Another BoG Demo

Minority MPs have officially notified the Ghana Police Service of an intended demonstration, demanding yet again the removal of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Ernest Addison and the board of Directors of the Bank.

In a letter dated July 5 to the Accra Regional Police Command, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga indicated the protest is set for Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

"On the authority of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (MP), Minority Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament and pursuant to sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Public Order Act, we hereby notify you of our intention to carry out a public protest march to continue to demand the resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies and members of the board of the Bank of Ghana," Ayariga said in the letter.

Last October, the NDC minority organised a similar demonstration after the BoG recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year.

Recently too, the Minority criticised the Bank for constructing a new official residence for its Governor despite the bank's financial struggles.

"Is this poor record of performance comparable to any central bank's? Yet, apart from the ongoing construction of a new HQ costing about USD 250 million, the Bank of Ghana is also building a new multi-million dollar residence for the Governor where the Bank of Ghana Clinic used to be at Ridge in Accra," Minority Leader Ato Forson said.

These are some of the issues that seem to have prompted the current planned protest.

"We are resuming public protests because we have reported these matters to anti-corruption institutions and they remain non-responsive. We are left with no alternative but the pressure of the might of mass public action to bring a halt to the rot that has plagued our central bank," Ayariga said further.