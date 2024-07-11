Kenya to Release Genetically Modified Mosquitoes to Fight Malaria

Malaria No More
Mosquito.
10 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Nearly 3.42 million cases of malaria were confirmed in Kenya in 2022. Authorities believe leveraging genetic approaches can control the spread of malaria

Kenya's Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and the Imperial College of London are collaborating to introduce genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes to check the spread of malaria in that country.

Authorities in Kenya have emphasied the critical need to leverage advanced technologies to combat malaria, as the disease remains endemic. According to statistics, in 2022, nearly 3.42 million cases of malaria were confirmed in Kenya.

"It is therefore important to embrace new technology that can assist in controlling it," said Dr Martin Bundi, the acting Deputy Director of Research and Development at Kemri, although timelines for the initiative haven't been set yet.

The GM mosquitoes produced in a lab by the Centers for Disease Control carry two types of genes, which includes a self-limiting gene that prevents female mosquito offspring from surviving to adulthood and a fluorescent marker gene that glows under a special red light, local outlet the Nation reported.

"When the eggs hatch, they develop into adult mosquitoes. These mosquitoes mate with wild females. The genes are then passed on to offspring. The expected result of using GM mosquitoes is that the numbers of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in an area decreases," the report said.

In May, Djibouti also carried out a similar exercise - becoming the first East African nation to release genetically modified mosquitoes in an effort to stop the spread of an invasive species that transmits malaria.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.