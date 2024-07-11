Ghana: CPP Says Napo Must Resign and Apologise Over 'Nkrumah' Comments

10 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Napo has received widespread backlash over his comments on Nkrumah's legacy

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is abhorred after running-mate of the New Patriotic Party, Mathew Opoku Prempeh (also known as Napo) made controversial comments over the legacy of the party's founder and Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

At Tuesday's unveiling of Opoku-Prempeh, he particularly said that the current administration led by Nana Akufo Addo had outperformed all presidents before him, including Kwame Nkrumah.

Those comments have received widespread criticism. Many also believe it confirms a long-held perception of his "arrogant" character, and some are also drawing parallels over the Danquah-Busia/ Nkrumah rivalry.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CPP says Opoku-Prempeh needs to apologise and follow it up by resigning from his political positions as Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South.

"This is a matter which should not be flogged like a dead horse, but rather immediate, swift and effective action be taken, to remedy an almost immediate blunder. The Convention Peoples Party calls on the Minister within 24hrs to do the "Honourable" thing, immediately resign from all government and political positions, and issue an immediate apology and retraction."

