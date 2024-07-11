Ghana: NPP Flagbearer and Running-Mate Take Campaigns to North-East, Western Regions

The party believes the Bawumia-Opoku-Prempeh collaboration is the best to help it win another term at the December elections. But analysts say more needs to be done.

After Tuesday's "controversial" unveiling of ruling party running-mate Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, both flagbearer and running-mate have set out their campaign horses on high, and decided to tour two regions at the same time.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate on Wednesday, July 10, started constituency engagements in Nalerigu, the North East Region, while his vice-presidential candidate is in the Western Region for a similar exercise.

"The People are also giving him feedback and they are engaging to resolve critical issues that impact the lives of the People. We have an election to win in over 38,622 polling stations. Our leaders are on the ground doing what needs to be done to win an election. Time is Pregnant," campaign communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye wrote on his Facebook.

But analysts believe more work needs to be done around the public image of the running-mate, especially after Opoku Prempeh's speech on Tuesday received serious backlash.

"He has to keep his emotions in check even when it is overflowing. If he doesn't work on that, people will criticize him, and rightly so," said political marketing strategist Professor Kobby Mensah.

Another political expert with the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Samuel Adu Gyamfi, last week suggested the party keeps Opoku-Prempeh's public speeches scripted, so he has a "a tone that is polite, respectful, cuts across, and has a certain soberness within the sphere."